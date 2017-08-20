Google Culture War Blow-Back: 60 Female Workers Prepare Discrimination Suits

Civil rights attorney James Finberg is considering filing discrimination lawsuits on behalf of over sixty current and former female Google employees.

Finberg told London’s Guardian newspaper that dozens of current and former female Google workers have complained to him that women are paid less than men, despite having served in comparable positions and having equal qualifications. Finberg added that career advancement opportunities are limited because Google has a “culture that is hostile to women.”

Google’s own diversity figures reveal that 80 percent of its tech jobs and 75 percent of its management are women. About 56 percent of employees are white and 35 percent are Asian; while only 2 percent are black and 4 percent are Hispanic.

Breitbart News reported how software engineer James Damore’s publishing a 10-page analysis titled ‘Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber’ on the company’s Intranet, exposed the depths of Google’s social justice warrior work environment. Damone’s 10-page article stated that “Google’s left bias has created a politically correct monoculture.” After his article went viral on the Internet and Google fired him, Danmore told the Business Insider that being conservative at Google was like the persecution of gay’s in the 1950s.

Google’s motto since 2000 had been “Don’t Be Evil.” But its holding company Alphabet (GOOG:OTC) quietly eliminated the slogan from its code of conduct in October 2015 and replaced it with, “Employees of Alphabet and its subsidiaries and controlled affiliates should do the right thing—follow the law, act honorably, and treat each other with respect.”

The change came as Google’s political lobbying expense had grown by over 1,000 percent from $1.5 million in 2007, to $16.8 million in 2014.

At the time, Google was cranking up election strategies in support of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 president campaign, according to the Google Transparency Project. They found “at least 57 people were affiliated with both Clinton—in her presidential campaign, in her State Department, at her family foundation—and with Google or related entities.” The Clinton campaign’s chief technology officer, chief product officer and two key staffers had also been Google employees.

Another 10 people who worked in the State Department under Clinton, were hired by the progressive New America Foundation (NAF), where Google’s Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt. Both Schmidt are major NAF contributors that help fund the Global Gender Parity Initiative’ and the ‘Black Politics in Trump’s America.”

Google being ground zero for the culture wars on both the Left and the Right, seems extremely risky for the company that basically undisputedly holds a monopoly on Internet search. According to The Satista Portal, Google held an 86.83 percent worldwide desktop market share for page views by leading search engines in July.

The Intercept reported in late July that President Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, argued that tech companies like Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) that are an essential element of 21st-century life, should be regulated like other utilities.

Shortly thereafter, the Democrats unveiled their own plan to break up monopolies called “A Better Deal.” The Democrats claim their plan will offer families “better jobs, better wages and better futures.

Google’s market domination allowed the company to maintain a 20 percent average annual profit margin for the last five years. That is over twice the 9.1 percent profit margin of the Standard & Poors 500 and about three times the profitability of a regulated utility, according to an August 18 analysis by Yardeni Research.