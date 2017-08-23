Kamala Harris Demands Senate Hearings on ‘Violent White Supremacy’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is insisting that her Senate colleagues call hearings on “violent white supremacy” and other “domestic violent extremism.”

On her social media accounts on Tuesday, Harris said that after the “domestic terror” incident in Charlottesville, she and her colleagues on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee are demanding such hearings because it is important to examine the “root causes that fuel violent white supremacy in order to address the threats that we face.”

“Following the act of domestic terror in Charlottesville, my Democratic colleagues and I on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee are calling for a hearing on violent white supremacy and other domestic violent extremism,” she wrote in Tuesday Facebook post. “It is critical that we examine the root causes that fuel violent white supremacy in order to address the threats we face.”

Following the domestic terror attack in Charlottesville, several colleagues & I are calling for a Senate hearing on violent white supremacy. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 22, 2017

Harris has apparently not called for hearings to examine the root causes of violent left-wing groups.