Kamala Harris Demands Senate Hearings on ‘Violent White Supremacy’

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

by Tony Lee23 Aug 20170

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is insisting that her Senate colleagues call hearings on “violent white supremacy” and other “domestic violent extremism.”

On her social media accounts on Tuesday, Harris said that after the “domestic terror” incident in Charlottesville, she and her colleagues on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee are demanding such hearings because it is important to examine the “root causes that fuel violent white supremacy in order to address the threats that we face.”

“Following the act of domestic terror in Charlottesville, my Democratic colleagues and I on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee are calling for a hearing on violent white supremacy and other domestic violent extremism,” she wrote in Tuesday Facebook post. “It is critical that we examine the root causes that fuel violent white supremacy in order to address the threats we face.”

Harris has apparently not called for hearings to examine the root causes of violent left-wing groups.

 

