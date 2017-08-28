Los Angeles City Council Considers Ending ‘Ultra-Compact’ Handgun Ban

The Los Angeles City Council will be voting Tuesday on whether to end its 16-year-old “ultra-compact” handgun ban.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the ban prohibits gun dealers from selling guns smaller than 6.75 inches in length and 4.5 inches in height. Dealers are also prohibited from selling holsters to accommodate such guns.

advertisement

But Second Amendment defenders argue that the ban “hurt women and disabled gun owners who need smaller weapons to defend themselves from attackers.” The ban basically mandates them out as a means of self-defense. For this reason, one Los Angeles gun owner said the ban should be titled the “Criminal Home Invasion Protection Ordinance.” And that is because a ban on “ultra-compact” handguns ultimately only takes such guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens who would have used them for self-defense. It does nothing to prevent criminals from continuing to use them for assaults, robberies, and other crimes.

The vote takes place amid increasing pressure from the NRA and the California Rifle and Pistol Association (CRPA), both of which contend “that the city restrictions have been preempted by state law.”

An August CRPA litigation report shows the group is working with the NRA to challenge local gun control ordinances throughout California. The report says, “the Local Ordinance Project (“LOP”) is a joint venture between the NRA and CRPA to research and actively monitor all of California’s local jurisdictions to oppose any proposed ordinance, law, or policy that threatens Second Amendment Rights.”