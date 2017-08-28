SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Oakland Baker’s ‘Kill Nazis’ Cake Leads to Online Fight

Kill Nazis cake (AshleyShotwellCakes / Instagram)
AshleyShotwellCakes / Instagram

by Adelle Nazarian28 Aug 20170

An Oakland, California-based baker with a history of creating unconventional cakes and pastries has been hit with criticism on her Facebook page after she shared a video over Instagram of a birthday cake decorated with the phrase “Kill Nazis” frosted on it.

Ashely Shotwell found her Facebook page flooded with approximately 200 negative reviews and one-star ratings, after what she suspected to be “alt-right” groups made a video of her “Kill Nazis” cake go viral. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those reviews have been countered by 1,200 five-star ratings from friends and customers. Shotwell says she had about 20 ratings, prior to Thursday.”

“There were also a bunch saying they came into my bakery and I yelled at them about communism,” Shotwell reportedly said. “I don’t even have a storefront.”

Shotwell’s page currently has a 4.6-star rating and over 2,300 reviews.

As of Monday, video of the black-and-red frosted cake by Ashley Shotwell has been viewed nearly 20,000 times on social media. The video was first posted on Wednesday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a customer requested the “Kill Nazi” cake after being inspired by a “Resist Fascism” cake on Shotwell’s Instagram page.

Several of her other creations include vagina donuts and penis and condom cakes. One cake in particular features a woman’s legs spread with her private parts in full view. Another cake feature’s Satan’s star.

On Saturday, Shotwell wrote a post on Facebook saying her car was smashed and totaled in a hit-and-run for which she set up a GoFundMe account.

“Hi! It’s been a wild couple of days for me. I posted a cake that made some people mad and I got a lot of fake reviews. THEN my car (that I just got) got smashed and totaled in a hit and run yesterday.”

Along with her post, she uploaded video of her latest cake; a vegan “3 layer 7up cake! With two Shrimp dressed as cows, one with a machete and one with a guitar!”

On Sunday, left-wing anti-fascists physically assaulted members of the media and peaceful right-wing participants at a rally in Berkeley.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x