Oakland Baker’s ‘Kill Nazis’ Cake Leads to Online Fight

An Oakland, California-based baker with a history of creating unconventional cakes and pastries has been hit with criticism on her Facebook page after she shared a video over Instagram of a birthday cake decorated with the phrase “Kill Nazis” frosted on it.
Ashely Shotwell found her Facebook page flooded with approximately 200 negative reviews and one-star ratings, after what she suspected to be “alt-right” groups made a video of her “Kill Nazis” cake go viral. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those reviews have been countered by 1,200 five-star ratings from friends and customers. Shotwell says she had about 20 ratings, prior to Thursday.”
“There were also a bunch saying they came into my bakery and I yelled at them about communism,” Shotwell reportedly said. “I don’t even have a storefront.”
Shotwell’s page currently has a 4.6-star rating and over 2,300 reviews.
As of Monday, video of the black-and-red frosted cake by Ashley Shotwell has been viewed nearly 20,000 times on social media. The video was first posted on Wednesday.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a customer requested the “Kill Nazi” cake after being inspired by a “Resist Fascism” cake on Shotwell’s Instagram page.
Order with me thru @hellaveganeats for all of your Anti Fascist Cake needs ❤️🖤 tag someone who would love to punch a nazi #antifa #antifascist #killnazis #antinazi #igvideo #cakevideo #cake #hellaveganeats #ashleyshotwell #vegan #vegancake #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #whatveganseat #cakeart #cakedecorating #cakestagram #chocolatecake
Several of her other creations include vagina donuts and penis and condom cakes. One cake in particular features a woman’s legs spread with her private parts in full view. Another cake feature’s Satan’s star.
On Saturday, Shotwell wrote a post on Facebook saying her car was smashed and totaled in a hit-and-run for which she set up a GoFundMe account.
“Hi! It’s been a wild couple of days for me. I posted a cake that made some people mad and I got a lot of fake reviews. THEN my car (that I just got) got smashed and totaled in a hit and run yesterday.”
Along with her post, she uploaded video of her latest cake; a vegan “3 layer 7up cake! With two Shrimp dressed as cows, one with a machete and one with a guitar!”
On Sunday, left-wing anti-fascists physically assaulted members of the media and peaceful right-wing participants at a rally in Berkeley.
