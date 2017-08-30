Dianne Feinstein Shocks San Francisco Audience: Trump Will Serve at Least Four Years

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) shocked a liberal audience in San Francisco on Tuesday evening by suggesting that President Donald Trump will, in fact, serve his full four-year term, rather than being impeached or removed from office.

The stunned silence came from a packed crowd of 850 at the Herbst Theater, where the Commonwealth Club hosted Feinstein as part of its regular series of lectures from policymakers and public intellectuals.

advertisement

Feinstein was initially greeted with a standing ovation, SFGate.com reported. “But near the end of the political lovefest, the senator shocked the crowd when she declined to say that Trump should be impeached, and warned the audience that they should expect to deal with the developer-turned politician for all four years of his term.”

The San Jose Mercury News noted that Feinstein was even booed by a few in the audience when she suggested that Trump could improve, and even be a good president: “‘I just hope he has the ability to learn and change — and if he can he can be a good president,’ she said … ‘Oh, come on!’ a few people shouted. ‘No, no!’ screamed others.”

The Chronicle added that Feinstein’s comments were a surprise because liberal Californians have been convinced by their elected representatives that Trump is doomed to disappear, and would never expect him to complete his term. “That sort of talk is never heard in Democratic circles, where California Congress members already are talking about what they see as the need to impeach Trump or remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.