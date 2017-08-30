Rep. Duncan Hunter Calls President Donald Trump ‘Our A**hole’

One of Donald Trump’s earliest supporters in Congress told a group of young California Republicans last Friday: “He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.”

Marine officer and combat veteran Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) was speaking alongside Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA) at a Riverside County Young Republicans meeting when the two men were asked what President Trump is really like, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. The meeting took place in a Murrieta sports bar.

“He’s just like he is on TV,” said Hunter who added, “He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.” The Tribune cited three on-the-record sources (one anonymous) and social media posts in its report of the event.

Attendee Whitney Walsh told the Tribune that the crowd “were fine with that answer.” The report event stating that the crowd “ate up Hunter’s assessment.”

On the day of Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States Hunter stated, “Only time will tell the type of president that Mr. Trump will be, and whether he’ll be able to follow through on his many promises.” He predicted that there would be no honeymoon period for this President with “Chuck Shumer and Nancy Pelosi steering the priorities of congressional Democrats.”

At that time, Hunter lauded Trump’s choices of James Mattis and John Kelly to join the administration. “[Trump] must not forget that when Americans voted for real change, they really meant it,” stated Hunter in his January 20 release.

Hunter is facing a challenge from one of at least 20 Obama administration alumni who are running for office in California. He is also dealing with an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into his allege misuse of campaign funds. The Office of Congressional Ethics said earlier this year that he may have diverted campaign funds for personal use.

