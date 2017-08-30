Trump Conservatives Flee Increasingly Liberal Palm Springs

The Trump wing of the California Republican Party lost two more members this month, as two longtime conservative talk radio hosts fled the once-conservative Palm Springs area for “redder pastures” in Tennessee this month.

The Desert Sun reports that:

Frustrated by what they see as the increasing hostility towards the Trump wing of the Republican Party in state and local politics, at least three conservative activists have left, or are planning to leave, Palm Springs for redder pastures. After years of criticizing Democrats on their weekend Coachella Valley radio show, Bob and Elise Richmond are now headed to Tennessee, essentially voting with their feet. … The largely one-party rule in Palm Springs, where progressives control three of five seats, and in Sacramento, where Democrats enjoy a super-majority, has left [Richmond friend Andrew Hirsch] feeling “marginalized and isolated,” he said.

Breitbart news obtained a copy of an email that Elise Richmond sent to her followers informing them of the couple’s decision to flee the once-“golden” state:

CA is certainly not the state that Bob grew up in. It is not the “cool” place that I moved to in the late 70’s. Driving into San Francisco for the first time, I thought SF was the most beautiful city ever. This once gorgeous city is now a haven for the homeless, crime, illegal aliens and filth. Civilized people do not allow this, nor do they live in this! And sadly, our fabulous Palm Springs is also not the quant little village that we moved to 14 years ago. If you are a conservative Californian, you already know some of the reasons for our move. The CA economy; Radio opportunity that does not exist in Palm Springs for me; The stupidity of the Democrat, Socialists combined with the lack of leadership and organization in the Republican Party to fight and not fold. CA Republicans are now so co-dependent on the Democrat Progressives that they are joining them and voting with them for higher taxes, Bag Bans, Cap and Trade, the Bullet Train to nowhere, etc. What a mess! So, Bob and I have joined the now long list of fleeing California Conservatives.

Paul Chabot, a Navy veteran who ran for Congress twice in Riverside County and lost, has been featured in a number of news stories for not only leaving California, but for starting a business to encourage other conservatives to make the move to Texas as well. Chabot started Conservative Move, a website that offers Californians help in relocating to Texas, including finding a good job, good schools, and a safe neighborhood.

In a recent interview, Chabot told Fox News: “Leaving California is like leaving a bad relationship … When you’re gone, you can see all the problems much more clearly.”

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman and Author, currently on a book tour for his new book: Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless. He also ran for governor in 2014.

