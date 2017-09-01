Female Deputy District Attorney Badly Beaten, Bloodied in Gang Attack

A female deputy district attorney in California was beaten and bloodied after an alleged gang attack in the lead-up to her plans to give closing arguments in a gang murder trial.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, but her wounds were discovered when she stumbled into a Newport Beach gym about 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to local Fox affiliate Fox 11, Newport Workout trainer Ron Cary said, “It looked as if a bucket of red blood – paint was poured over her head and every part of her face and shirt was red.” He said he and others originally thought the woman had taken a hard fall, then realized there was more going on than falling down.

He said, “One of the trainers yelled called the police, she didn’t run and fall, she was attacked.”

Cary said he heard the victim say “she either works for the DA or is the DA of San Bernardino and she’s either in a trial or acting for the murder trial.”

The victim does not remember any characteristics about her attacker, apart from being able to say the attacker was male.

Fox News quoted Cary saying, “I heard things coming out of her mouth like, ‘Was I raped?,’ ‘I was unconscious. I don’t know how long,’ ‘Are they here?,’ ‘Are they coming?’ Still a little scatterbrained.”

Newport Beach police have determined there was no sexual assault in the attack.

Parts of California are struggling with increasing crime, which some critics and local law enforcement officials have blamed on prison reforms, such as Proposition 47 in 2014, which reduced prison time for some offenses.

