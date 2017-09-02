California Democrats Shelve One-Rifle-a-Month Purchase Limit

On Friday, California Democrats shelved their one rifle purchase per-month push on Friday, giving law-abiding Californians a reprieve.

The move marks a victory for the NRA and the Firearms Police Coalition, among other civil rights organizations.

The Los Angeles Times reports there is already a one-gun-a-month handgun purchase limit for law-abiding citizens in California, and Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada-Flintridge) wanted to expand that to cover rifles as well.

On March 8, Breitbart News reported that Portantino rationalized the one-rifle-a-month purchase limit by suggesting he was trying to avoid shoot-outs in the street. The Times quoted him saying, “This is not the Wild West. California’s in the 21st century, and you shouldn’t be able to walk into a gun store and come out with an arsenal. [The bill] is basically just saying, ‘People, be reasonable, take a timeout.’ We should not have such a proliferation of weapons out in main street California.”

It is always problematic when a liberal asks people to be “reasonable,” as liberals like to be the the ones to define what is and is not reasonable. For example, liberals in Chicago have proven that more gun control is their reasonable response to the failure of gun control, but law-abiding citizens like Rhonda Ezell–Chicago Guns Matter–believe it is far more reasonable for law-abiding citizens to arm up, get proficient with their handguns, and get a concealed carry license.

But the good news for law-abiding Californians is that the push for a one-rifle-a-month purchase limit has abated, for now. The Firearms Policy Coalition’s Craig DeLuz responded to the decision to shelve the measure, saying, “This is an important win for current and future gun owners, the rationing of civil rights should never be tolerated.”

