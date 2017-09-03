La Tuna Fire: Over 1,000 Firefighters Battling Largest in L.A.’s History

Over 1,000 firefighters are battling a brush fire in Sunland and Sun Valley that is being described as the largest fire in recorded history to strike Los Angeles.

KPCC reports that two firefighters were taken to the hospital for dehydration after fighting the blaze on Saturday, and more than 5,800 acres had been burned by 10 a.m. Sunday.

advertisement

According to the Orange County Register, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday morning at the urging of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said the force now battling the blaze, known as the “La Tuna Fire,” consists of “1,061 firefighters from the region and throughout the state, 206 fire engines, 9 helicopters, 12 handcrew and 9 ambulances,” according to the Register. He said the weather is the “number one concern,” but the forecast for this week currently looks favorable for firefighting.

Evacations, both mandatory and voluntary, are occurring throughout the eastern San Fernando Valley area. Glendale officials are asking pet owners to bring their animals to Crescenta Valley High School. They are asking that larger animals be taken to Hansem Dam.

According to the Register, Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser said, “It is difficult to tell where ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of dust particles in the air, so we ask all individuals to be aware of their immediate environment and to take actions to safeguard their health.”

Remarkably, despite the size of the fire, there has been little property damage and few injuries thus far.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.