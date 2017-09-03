California: Illegal Aliens Cannot Be Arrested if They are Crime Victims or Witnesses

In California, illegal aliens be exempt from arrest for immigration violations if they are crime victims or witnesses starting January 1st, under a new law signed Friday by Governor Jerry Brown.

According to the Associated Press:

The measure is one of several authored by state lawmakers to ensure people living in the country illegally who otherwise follow the law are not deterred from reporting crimes or serving as witnesses. Police are already prohibited from detaining people who report or are assisting with investigations of hate crimes. The new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, will extend the protection to victims and witnesses of all crimes unless police are executing a warrant. It will also prohibit police from turning a crime victim or witness over to federal immigration authorities without a warrant.

Los Angeles Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) authored the measure, claiming it will make it more likely for illegal alien crime victims to cooperate with law enforcement.

The Los Angeles Democrat made it clear that he considers this one of the most important actions that California can take to safeguard illegal aliens from deportation, especially since the election of President Donald Trump.

In recent months, the Democrat-controlled legislature in California has taken a whole host of measures to protect illegal aliens from any and all immigration enforcement under the new administration — including banning ICE agents from California courthouses and Labor offices, and pushing a bill to make the entire state a sanctuary for criminal aliens.

California is home to more illegal aliens than any other state — no surprise, given that California currently offers people in the country illegally unprecedented benefits, including free college tuition, the right to practice law, and legal assistance to avoid deportation.

Democrats who have long dominated the state promised earlier this year to be the center of resistance to all of Trump’s policies, especially any threat of immigration law enforcement.

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman and Author, currently on a book tour for his new book: Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless. He also ran for governor in 2014.

