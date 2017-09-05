CA Democrats Poised to Pass Bill Guaranteeing Teachers Can’t Shoot Back If Attacked

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty’s (D-Sacramento) legislation to ensure teachers in public schools cannot shoot back if attacked is ready for a vote on the state’s Senate floor.

AB-424 repeals a school district superintendent’s authority to allow campus carry for K-12 teachers with concealed carry permits. Five districts in California allow teachers and/or staff to carry for defense of themselves and the students. Those districts are Kern High School District, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District, Folsom Cordova Unified School District, Anderson Union High School District, and Palo Cedro’s North Cow Creek School District.

McCarty is pushing AB-424 even though there has not been a single crime or gun-related incident tied to an armed teacher.

On May 12, Gun Owners of California’s Sam Paredes told Breitbart News what he believes to be the motivation:

Two years ago, California passed a bill saying a concealed carry permit holder could not carry on any school campus unless they had the authorization of the school administrator. Well, out of the one thousand school districts in California, five of them decided to allow concealed permit holders to carry on their campuses. That so ticked off the legislature that now they are going to take away the authority of even administrators to allow CCW holders to carry on their campuses.

The NRA-ILA reports that AB-424 is ready for a vote on the Senate floor, along with another piece of legislation that will add even more regulations to the already substantial list of controls Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) face. Sen. Jerry Hill (D-13) is pushing the new restrictions for FFLs.

Gun control legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-64) is also ready for a vote on the Senate floor. It will “further restrict the open carry of an unloaded firearm on public property by including unincorporated areas as prohibited places.”

If all this gun control passes, the workload for FFLs will increase, the ability to openly move a gun from place to place will be reduced, and law-abiding teachers and staff will be at the mercy of their attackers should a K-12 school be targeted.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.