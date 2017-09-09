Billionaire Elon Musk’s Mother Is Fashion’s New ‘It’ Model at 69-Years-Old

Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, is shaking up the fashion industry at 69-years-old as she walked the runway during New York Fashion Week this season.

French news wire AFP declared Musk fashion’s “It model” in a piece in which the mother of a tech billionaire says she hopes to continue modeling into her 70’s after being in the industry for more than five decades.

Mother of three and grandmother of 10, the silver-haired siren with luminous skin, who frequently breaks into laughter, is walking tall alongside a bevy of younger models at New York Fashion Week. If it helps being the mother of the most lauded inventor-entrepreneur of his generation, valued by Forbes at $20 billion, then so does social media and the industry’s gradual embrace of more diverse models. She is determined to make the most of her moment in the sun. “Forever — until they stop calling!” she smiles when asked how long she plans to keep working, her 70th birthday looming next year.

Last year, Musk took the fashion world by storm, signing with IMG Models, starring in a Beyoncé music video and debuting as the face of James Perse’s Fall 2016 ad campaign.

Most recently, Musk landed the June cover of Korean Vogue, where she posed in a white silk gown with a giant gold cuff bracelet, colorful fur coats – giving a nod to Cruella de Vil in a black and white ensemble that matched her silver hair.

Today😉 A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

And just this week, Musk starred in a New York Fashion Week runway show for young Korean designers, walking alongside mostly teens and 20-something-year-olds.

“Her beauty is different, very strong and noble,” organizer of the runway show Kyeong Ji told AFP. “She has such an ostentatious smile, gracious, strong and a transcending beauty and intelligence… she has every single thing.”

Closing the show for @conceptkorea_kr at @nyfw Thank you for giving this honor to a 69-year-old model. You are showing that older women are confident, relevant and stylish👏👏👏 #grandmother #justgettingstarted A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Opening the show for @conceptkorea_kr @liecollection_ @nyfw #nyfw Yes!💃💃💃 A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Though Musk is making a splash in the fashion world as of late, the industry has quickly become fascinated with older models. Designers like Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga and Phoebe Philo at Céline often use older male and female models in runway shows and ad campaigns.