Transient Charged with Attempted Murder in 7-Eleven Ax Attack

A transient has been charged with attempted murder following a September 2 ax attack outside a 7-Eleven in Santa Monica, California.

The attack occurred shortly after 4:00 a.m.

According to KTLA, the alleged attacker–Kisu Brown– is described as “a transient…who was taken into custody on Sept. 5.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Sgt. Jeff Bishop said Brown had a quarrel with another customers inside the 7-Eleven, then allegedly attacked him with an ax when he exited the business. Bishop described the incident as a “very gruesome attack” and indicated that “Brown [allegedly] slammed the hatchet-type blade over the victim’s skull several times.”

Bishop said the victim “suffered multiple head injuries and his hand was nearly chopped in half.”

Brown’s bail was placed at $1.1 million and he “faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.” His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 3.

