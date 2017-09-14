Outraged Customers: National Anthem Muted to Start NFL Game at Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise

Outraged customers at a Riverside County, California, Buffalo Wild Wings claim an employee silenced the National Anthem as Monday’s NFL game began.

In addition to being Monday Night Football, the day also marked the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

According to CBSLA, customers said the employee refused to turn the sound up during the anthem, claiming it was “too controversial” and saying it was against “company policy” to play it.

Social media lit up with news of the nixed anthem—including Facebook posts, like this one from Steven Smith:

Buffalo Wild Wings corporate responded by saying they do not have a policy regarding the National Anthem, and the franchise owner of the Riverside County Buffalo Wild Wings apologized and said there is no such policy either.

