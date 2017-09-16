EXCLUSIVE – Herman Cain Endorses Maxine Waters’ Conservative Latino Challenger Omar Navarro

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain officially endorsed Omar Navarro in his race against left-wing Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Saturday at the Conservative Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, saying he will support the conservative Latino congressional candidate “financially and with this voice” because he believes “he can win.”

“This is Herman Cain and I’m here with Omar Navarro,” Cain said in a video interview provided exclusively to Breitbart News. “He is taking on a huge challenge and running against Maxine Waters. I am going to support him financially and with this voice.”

Navarro, 28, was born in Inglewood, California, and said he is taking a stand against liberal politicians and policies that are running cities and states into the ground.

In an interview with Breitbart News last month, Navarro said he’s running “to make a difference in my community. I want to impact my community. I’m tired of all of these politicians not doing anything for us. They’re not changing anything. I want to be that person.”

Cain said of Navarro:

If we are going to save this nation, folks, we all can do more. And I respect this young man for stepping up and speaking out, because he can win. If you don’t try, you never will. So my congratulations to you, Omar. Good luck to you my friend and I’m going to be right there with you. I’m going to tell the whole world who he is with this big mouth.

Navarro is campaigning on business growth, job creation, solving homelessness, protecting the Second Amendment, favoring legal immigration over illegal immigration, and better care for veterans.

He has received endorsements from several well-known figures including political operative Roger Stone, Artist and singer Joy Villa, who made international headlines after wearing a pro-Trump dress at the Grammy Awards, and former Pussy Cat Dolls performer Kaya Jones.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.