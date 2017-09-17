Dianne Feinstein: Trump Should Offer a Deal to North Korea

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union Sunday morning that it was a mistake for the Trump administration to refuse diplomatic talks with North Korea until it suspended its nuclear program.

Rather, Feinstein said, the U.S. should talk to North Korea and offer a deal, under which the North Koreans would agree to “freeze” their nuclear and missile programs, and the U.S. would agree not to pursue regime change there.

At no point did Bash or Feinstein raise the question of the human rights of the millions of North Koreans who live under Kim Jong Un’s iron rule, nor did they address past deals with North Korea that the regime had violated.

Prior to Feinstein’s appearance, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told Bash that the U.S. was working to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means, but that there were military options available with which she was comfortable.

Feinstein also responded to criticism about the questions she asked federal judicial nominee Amy Coney Barrett earlier this month about whether her Catholic faith would prevent her from serving impartially as a judge. The senior senator from California, who is Jewish, pointed out that she had received some Catholic education, including instruction in doctrine, and argued that the nominee’s past writings on Catholicism were relevant because she had no prior judicial record.

In addition, Feinstein deflected questions about whether she would run for re-election in 2018. The junior senator, Kamala Harris (D-CA), said last week that she was “100 percent” behind Feinstein, should she choose to run again.

