Antifa Leader Yvette Falarca Arrested for Battery at ‘Patriot Prayer’ in Berkeley

Yvette Falarca, the far-left middle-school teacher and leader of the Antifa Communist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), was among at least three people arrested in Berkeley Tuesday for battery and resisting arrest during a Patriot Prayer march and rally in Berkeley.

Yvonne Felarca, 47, of Oakland, was arrested near Telegraph Ave and Channing Way for battery and resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/AsZlCsdLC7 — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) September 26, 2017

Felarca, 47, an Oakland resident, was arrested during an event planned by Joey Gibson, leader of Patriot Prayer, in Berkeley’s famous Sproul Plaza.

According to the local CBS affiliate in San Francisco, some protesters could be heard chanting “Let her go! Let her go!” as Felarco was taken into custody.

Falarca was also arrested for a July 2016 incident after she starting physically assaulting a man holding a neo-Nazi flag in Sacramento:

According to Berkeley police, “Eddy Robinson, 47, of Oakland, was arrested near Telegraph Ave/Bancroft Way on charges of participating in a riot and resisting arrest.”

Eddy Robinson, 47, of Oakland, was arrested near Telegraph Ave/Bancroft Way on charges of participating in a riot and resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/Cn2Fv4gCb2 — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) September 26, 2017

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Ricky Monzon, 20, of Las Vegas, was also arrested on suspicion of carrying a banned weapon; and Brandon Witte, 21, of Rocklin, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of body armor and violating probation.

In August, other members of Antifa were similarly arrested for “various violations” during what was meant to be a peaceful protest and counter-protest in Berkeley. The one-sided nature of the violence drew national attention to the problem of Antifa and provoked some Democratic Party leaders to condemn it explicitly.

“There are some disgusting things happening in Berkeley,” Gibson said in a Facebook video Monday, adding his intention to expose “the evil that exists in Berkeley. … We will destroy your narrative, you will never be able to stop us.”

Gibson’s planned 2 p.m. rally began at Sproul Plaza and stretched to People’s Park, where members supporting Patriot Prayer gave speeches.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.