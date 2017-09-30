Officials: Teacher May Have Given Flutes Containing Bodily Fluids to Orange County Students

State and federal agencies are investigating an incident in California where a teacher is suspected to have distributed flutes containing his bodily fluids to Orange County students, officials say.

The California Department of Justice and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the music teacher, whose name is not yet released, for allegedly using his bodily fluids to contaminate the handmade flutes, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The Orange County Register reports that the brightly-colored flutes, which were made out of PVC pipes, are suspected to have been given out to children who participated in the Flutes Across the World Program, which is billed as a humanitarian organization that connects children in American schools to needy students around the world through music education. The organization’s website and Facebook page are offline as of Saturday evening.

KTLA reports that Orange County school officials warned parents Friday that their children may have come into contact with handmade flutes allegedly tainted with bodily fluids from a music teacher.

The music teacher accused of tainting the flutes taught music education at multiple schools in Orange County and in other Southern California school districts.