Dianne Feinstein Finally Announces: ‘I Am Running for Reelection to the Senate’ in 2018

The United States Senate’s oldest serving member, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), announced on Monday that she is “all in” and is running for a fifth full term.

“I am running for reelection to the Senate. Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I’m all in!” Feinstein, 84, announced on Twitter:

She made a simultaneous announcement on her campaign’s Facebook page, where she added “giving DREAMers the chance to stay in the United States” to her intended goals:

On Sunday, she told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that she was “close” to making a decision about a reelection bid.

“You are going to find out about that very shortly,” Feinstein said. She also said, “I’m ready for a good fight. I’ve got things to fight for. I’m in a position where I can be effective, and hopefully that means something to California.”

A recent poll found that less than half of registered California voters thought Feinstein should run for reelection. However, that has done little to deter her. “There are polls, and then there are polls,” she told Todd.

Bill Carrick, her longtime campaign adviser, told Politico that Feinstein had always planned to announce her candidacy in the fall. Carrick reportedly added that she “felt like, let’s go ahead and do it while she’s in the state and doing things,” referring to several fundraisers she has planned in the coming days.

Feinstein also has the support of fellow Democratic heavy-hitters like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is reportedly hosting a fundraiser for her.

Garcetti reportedly wrote of Feinstein, “In this topsy-turvy world of the Trump administration, we need her seniority and her experience now, more than ever,” on the fundraiser invitation. He added, “Senator Feinstein is not just principled, she is powerful.”

Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has faced opposition from the far-left wing of her Democratic Party, which has criticized her for being too moderate for their liking.

