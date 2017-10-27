‘The Fight Is On!’: Maxine Waters Continues ‘Fight’ to ‘Impeach 45,’ Says Mike Pence Is Next

During a Democratic cook-off in South Carolina Thursday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) hyped up her resistance efforts against President Donald Trump and called to “impeach 45” as she vowed to keep “the fight” against the commander in chief on.

“I say impeach 45. Impeach 45. Impeach 45. Impeach 45,” Waters chanted while speaking at the South Carolina’s Orangeburg County Democrats’ 19th annual cook-off. “Forty-five, this message goes out from Orangeburg as it goes out from so many places in this country. We did not ask for a fight with you. We did not ask you to be president. We do not know how you made it. But now that you’re there and you don’t understand that you don’t belong there, and we don’t intend for you to stay there, the fight is on! The fight is on!”

Waters has seemingly made Trump’s highly-unlikely impeachment her focus after 25-plus years in public office.

Earlier in her talk, Waters said, “Those four soldiers who were killed in Niger are to be respected. And he did not do that,” a nod to President Trump’s phone call with the Gold Star widow of Sgt. La David Johnson. “Frederica led the fight and we are demanding, we are demanding an apology,” she said referring to little-known Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL) who said she became a “rockstar” after listening in on, and complaining about, Trump’s phone call with Johnson where he called to extend his condolences.

“We’re demanding an apology,” Waters said. “General [John] Kelly had a great reputation before he went to the White House. Everybody who goes there gets contaminated. And so he stood up for the president, he lied for the president, and he now doesn’t have the credibility that a four-star general should have,” she claimed.

Waters suggested the Democrats would win back the Senate in the next election cycle and said she would make sure Trump would be impeached by 2018, and that her party would make sure Vice President Mike Pence — the next in line after Trump — would be impeached in 2020.

“If Pence, the vice president, ends up as the president, we’ll get him in 2020,” Waters declared.

Last month, Waters suggested Breitbart News and other people were seeking her demise and falsely lumped the news organization into the white nationalist camp. “I think we should focus on domestic terrorism also. So I would like to ask again, given all that you have said about how difficult it is and about privacy concerns, do you have any thoughts about what can we do to begin to deal with the KKK, the white nationalists, the extremists, the alt-right?” Waters said. “They’re on the Internet; they’re Breitbart. If you look at the YouTube, you see how much they want to kill me and others. What can we do?”

