Beverly Hills PD Investigating Harvey Weinstein and James Toback

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) announced Wednesday that it is investigating Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback amid allegations of sexual assault by hundreds of women combined between both men.

The men are already under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles , and the UK.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department has recently received multiple complaints involving Harvey Weinstein,” the BHPD said in a statement it released on Facebook and Twitter. “These cases are under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

The department issued a statement with the exact same wording naming Toback.

No mention of sexual harassment or assault was mentioned in either of the announcements made by the BHPD.

Numerous actresses have told similar stories about Weinstein saying he had left something in his apartment, inviting the women in, and returning dressed only in a bathrobe and requesting a massage. “Everybody does it,” he would tell these young women, suggesting that was the way things worked in the movie business.

TV anchor Lauren Sivan also recalled how Weinstein masturbated and ejaculated into a plant in front of her:

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Actress Dominique Huett is suing the now-crippled Weinstein Company for $5 million in a “sexual misconduct” lawsuit.

Weinstein was recently banished from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and kicked out of the Producer’s Guild for life.

Toback has been accused by some 300 women of sexual harassment and misconduct. Last week, he blasted his accusers, saying: “The idea that I would offer a part to anyone for any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find is so disgusting to me. And anyone who says it is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both.”

The BHPD added, “Anyone desirous of reporting a crime that occurred in the City of Beverly Hills should call 310-288-2656.”

