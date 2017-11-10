Steyer Doubles Down: Another $10 Million to Impeach Trump

Billionaire Democrat mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down in his campaign to urge his party to impeach President Donald Trump, spending another $10 million on his advertising campaign, he announced Thursday.

The Los Angeles Times notes that Steyer, who has already spent $10 million on the effort, is enthusiastic:

“The American people have responded beyond our expectations to this message, and it’s clear we’re giving voice to the deep concerns about this president,” Steyer told reporters on a conference call. He said that in addition to millions of viewers of the “Need to Impeach” group’s television ad, 1.3 million people have watched the spot on YouTube and 1.9 million have signed a petition calling for the president’s removal from office. Steyer said the group plans to unveil two new TV ads in coming weeks.

In 2014, Steyer spent $74 million on Senate races backing Democrats who promised to take action on climate change. Much of that money was wasted, as Democrats lost the Senate, but it did produce an all-night talkathon on the floor of the Senate, as Democrats held a mock filibuster to demand action on climate change.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is thought to oppose Steyer’s efforts, which she regards as a potential distraction as Democrats strive to re-take the House of Representatives in 2018. Polls suggest that voters are more interested in policy issues than in impeaching the president or in pursuing allegations of collusion with Russia.

Threats of impeachment could also motivate Republicans to turn out to vote in greater numbers in the midterm elections.

