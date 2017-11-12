MeToo Survivors’ March Protests Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, California — Hundreds of people marched to the corner of Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. on Sunday in the “#MeToo Survivors’ March,” a protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

The gathering was held on the Walk of Fame, as crowds of tourists shuffled past. Homemade signs read: “Consent is sexy”; “Don’t Be a Dick: Support Survivors”; and “Actors Against Rape Culture.”

advertisement

There were almost customary fulminations against “the patriarchy,” and denunciations of President Donald Trump as the “Predator-in-Chief.” Socialist groups distributed literature at the fringes of the crowd, and Code Pink stickers were widespread.

One speaker demanded the dismantling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Several hundred people attend #metoo rally in Hollywood against sexual harassment pic.twitter.com/57sb4LFCwa — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 12, 2017

But others were there simply to take a stand.

Ashley Woods, an actor from Long Beach, told Breitbart News that she had come to the rally “because I want to support anyone that’s experienced sexual assault, violence, and harassment.

She said that she was new to Hollywood, and was disappointed that there was so much abuse within the entertainment industry.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.