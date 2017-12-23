Foiled San Francisco Terrorist Posted ‘Radical Jihadist Messages Online,’ Planned to Die in Attack

Foiled San Francisco terrorist Everitt Aaron Jameson posted “radical jihadist messages online” and told an undercover agent that he did not need an escape plan for his attack because “he was ready to die.”

Twenty-six-year-old Jameson was fooled into believing the undercover agent was an ISIS affiliate.

According to the Press Democrat, Jameson planned to strike San Francisco’s Pier 39. That pier is “packed with restaurants, bars and souvenir shops” and Jameson believed Christmas Day would be the perfect time for an attack.

Jameson is a former U.S. Marine who was recently employed as a tow-truck driver in Modesta. On Friday, he was charged with “attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.”

The FBI raided Jameson’s home on Wednesday and found a martyrdom letter, two rifles, a semiautomatic handgun, and a recently updated will and testament. The martyrdom letter was “signed with an Islamic variation” of Jameson’s name.

FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel released a statement in which she stressed that “the public was never in imminent danger” because Jameson was under surveillance. The FBI began watching and investigating Zackel in mid-September.

San Francisco Acting Mayor London Breed commented on Jamison’s arrest and terror charges, saying, “San Francisco is a city that proudly champions democracy, freedom and liberty. Sadly, that makes our home a target. We will not allow the thwarted attempts of one dangerous individual to disrupt our way of life. We will remain vigilant and continue to protect our city from any threat.”

