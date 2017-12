The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) bomb squad was called to the Bel Air residence of Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Saturday after a suspicious package was reported. It turned out to contain manure.

The local ABC News affiliate reported:

Authorities said a call came in around 7:30 p.m. regarding a suspicious package labeled to Mnuchin that was left in a neighbor’s driveway in the 900 block of Bel Air Road. The package was also labeled as being from “the American people.” No evacuations were ordered, and the scene was cleared around 9:30 p.m.

The Orange County Register reported that the package was called in somewhat earlier:

The package found about 5:30 p.m. at 965 Bel Aire Road contained manure, Sgt. R. Briggs of the LAPD West Los Angeles Station said. The bomb squad X-rayed the package and opened it to reveal the contents, she said. No injuries were reported.

The local NBC News affiliate reported that the package contained a greeting card that referred to President Donald Trump’s new tax reform law:

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed officers investigating a large box wrapped in wrapping paper. Multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC investigations that officers unwrapped the box to discover it was filled with horse manure. A Christmas card was also inside the package, making some reference to Mnuchin and President Donald Trump, multiple sources told NBC. The card did not contain a threat, but there was some kind of negative reference to Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, signed on Dec. 22, according to multiple sources.

Mnuchin maintains a home in Los Angeles and had a career as a Hollywood producer and investor before being tapped by the president to serve as Secretary of the Treasury.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.