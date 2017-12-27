Report: California Teachers Receive Low Marks for Classroom Effectiveness

California’s teachers are receiving low grades for how effective they are in the classroom, according to a 2017 survey.

The National Council on Teacher Quality’s 2017 State Teacher Policy Yearbook notes that the state’s teachers are getting low marks in teacher preparedness compared to other states.

California received a D- in teacher preparedness, ranking below 31 other states’ public school systems.

The survey’s goal was to evaluate states in nine policy areas related to teacher performance and examine factors such as compensation to gauge whether teaching outcomes lead to success or failure.

California earned failing grades in hiring, ability to retain good teachers, and teacher and principal evaluation.

“States’ teacher policies have an enormous impact on the quality of education in the state,” council managing director of state policy Elizabeth Ross told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

“The inability of California to name what an effective teacher is creates the conditions where we go round and round,” said Tony Smith, a former school superintendent and backer of education regulations.

The Golden State earned one good grade on the survey—it received a “B” for teacher compensation.

California has consistently earned “D” grades on the survey since it first started in 2009.