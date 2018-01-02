Mysterious ‘Sanctuary State’ Signs Appear On New Years Day in California

Highway signs proclaiming California an “OFFICIAL SANCTUARY STATE” appeared in at least three places beneath “Welcome to California” road signs on New Year’s Day.

Two more signs have appeared since, according to the Washington Examiner.

January 1 marked the first day that California’s new sanctuary state bill, SB 54, went into effect, preventing local and state law enforcement from fully cooperating with federal immigration officials.

“Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome!” read the second line on the signs, which conclude with the declaration, “Democrats Need The Votes!”

Emblazoned on each sign are what appear to be the seal of the State of California and the Democratic Party logo.

The author of the signs is yet unknown to the public.

Signs are placed in at least three locations aimed at those entering, California according to Gateway Pundit: North of Lake Havasu, Arizona; Primm, Nevada; and on highway 95. The sign at Primm had been removed by Tuesday, the Examiner reported. The state intends to remove all of the signs.

The new law going into effect coincides with the week during which the five-time deporteee, seven-time felon illegal alien who killed Kate Steinle is scheduled to be sentenced — not for murder, but for possessing the firearm that killed Steinle. Jose Garcia Zarate, identified previously under one of a number of aliases as Juan Francisco Lopez Sanchez, told a local ABC News affiliate shortly after he was arrested in July 2015 that he chose San Francisco because of its sanctuary city ordinances.

Kambree Kawahine Koa posted what appeared to be another one of the signs that she stated was place on I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas:

Other images of signs popped up online, bringing into question just how many are placed and the mystery of who put them there persists.

