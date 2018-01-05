Home Invasion Suspect Kicks in Door, Meets Shotgun, Dies Shortly Thereafter

A home invasion suspect allegedly kicked in a door in Merced, California, Wednesday night only to make a fatal encounter with a shotgun.

The invasion occurred shortly after 10 pm.

According to the Merced Sun-Star, a resident called police to say he had shot a suspect who kicked in the door to his apartment. The resident said the man kicked in the door then walked directly at him, at which time the resident shot the suspect with a shotgun.

The suspect died shortly thereafter.

ABC 30 identified the deceased suspect as Moana LogoLogo.

Merced Police Lt. Don King said the resident did not know LogoLogo. He said, “[The resident] didn’t know who this individual was. He was fearful and has been very cooperative with individuals involved in this case.”

King said LogoLogo parked his car “in the driveway of the home.” Police are trying to determine why LogoLogo chose that particular apartment.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.