Police: Fake Cop Attempts to Pull Over Real Cop in California

A California man who allegedly attempted to pull over somebody got a taste of his own medicine when he discovered the driver of the vehicle was an off-duty cop.

News Report: Fake cop pulls over real police officer near Visalia

The Fresno Bee reports that the off-duty sergeant had been driving down a road in Tulare at 11:45 p.m. Monday when the suspect flashed his red lights on his 2008 Buick sedan to get the sergeant to pull over.

The sergeant, who knew that the suspect was not a real police officer, radioed his on-duty colleagues to stop the suspect’s car while he continued to drive.

Police arrested Brandon Freeman, 29, and charged him with impersonating an officer and forgery after they discovered fake documents in his car, KSEE reported. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Sgt. Damon Maurice, a public information officer for Visalia Police, said the sergeant in question knew the lights on the car were fake because they were not standard for police cars.

“It was some type of after-market light you could purchase through various online outlets. [Freeman] had it inside of his vehicle and perched it inside for the driver in front of him to see,” he said.

Officers also arrested another passenger in Freeman’s car on outstanding felony warrants, according to KSEE.