Tom Steyer to Hand-Deliver 535 Copies of ‘Fire and Fury’ to Congress

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer, who is leading a campaign for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, plans to hand-deliver 535 copies of Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, to every voting member of Congress.

Steyer told San Francisco Bay Area public radio station KQED: ““We believed when we started this impeachment petition on Oct. 20, we felt every subsequent day would bring information that would bolster our argument that this was a dangerous, unfit president who needed to be removed from office, and from what I can tell, this book makes that case in very bold letters.”

Steyer has already spent tens of millions of dollars on television advertisements urging that Trump be impeached. After giving Democrats $74 million in 2014 as part of a largely unsuccessful drive to push a climate-change agenda, Steyer has said that his donations in the 2018 midterm election cycle will go towards those politicians who promise to remove the president from office.

Wolff told the BBC on Saturday that his book “will end this presidency” because it claims that those around the president believe he is incapable of doing the job.

“The story that I’ve told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says that he can’t do this job, the emperor has no clothes,” he told the BBC. “And suddenly everywhere people are going ‘Oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes.'”

Steyer is planning a press conference on Monday at which he is expected to announce his decision about whether or not to run for U.S. Senate or for Governor of California.

