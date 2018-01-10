EXCLUSIVE: Republican Diane Harkey to Run for Darrell Issa’s Seat

California Board of Equalization Member Diane Harkey is running to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) in the U.S. House of Representatives, multiple sources confirmed to Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Harkey has previously served as a Member of the California State Assembly and currently serves as the highest-ranking elected Republican in the state as the Chairof the State Board of Equalization (BOE). She was elected to the BOE in 2014.

Harkey represents 9.5 million constituents in her BOE district, which encompasses San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Imperial counties, as well as part of San Bernardino County. Her BOE district includes Issa’s congressional district. She won election to her BOE seat with over 61 percent of the vote.

Harkey is known to write her own materials as opposed to relying heavily on staff, to do so and is known for her conservative policy positions.

Breitbart News can confirm that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called Harkey on Wednesday to discuss her running for the seat. A source told Breitbart News that Harkey has the support of McCarthy and the support of outgoing Congressman Issa.

“Diane Harkey is well positioned to clear the field with support from Darrell Issa and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and has assembled a first-rate team to wage a winning campaign,” said Harkey’s fundraiser and senior advisor John Franklin.

Dave Gilliard will serve as chief strategist on Harkey’s campaign.

Harkey has received an A rating with the NRA. The Capitol Resource Institute gave her a 100% rating on the social issues relating to marriage, family and children for positions as of 2013. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC was among many supporters of Harkey’s BOE candidacy.

