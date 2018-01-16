WATCH: Dash Cam Shows Car Fly Into Building’s Second Story

A dash cam video from the Orange County Transportation Authority shows a speeding car bounce off a median and fly into the second story of a Santa Ana building.

The Orange County Register reports that “the white Nissan Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on French Street when the accident occurred in the 300 block of E. 17th Street.”

The Altima went airborne after striking the center median was literally stuck in the second floor of the building when police arrived.

Those riding in the car were removed with only minor injuries.

The incident was captured on dash cam by a bus and that video has now been released by the Orange County Transportation Authority.

The incident was also captured on surveillance cameras at a motel in the area. NBCLA photojournalist Kenny Holmes tweeted that video:

Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018

A “DUI/Narcotics case” related to the accident will be submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

