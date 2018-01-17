VIDEO: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Two Cops Tells Courtroom: ‘I Wish I Killed More of Those Motherf****ers’

An illegal alien accused of murdering two California police officers told the courtroom during his trial Tuesday that he “wished” he had killed more officers.

“I wish I had killed more of the motherf*ckers,” the illegal alien said, according to the video. “I will break out soon, and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me. … There’s no need for a f*cking trial,” the illegal alien said as he flashed a grin.

Luis Bracamontes, 37, of Mexico allegedly shot and killed Sacramento-area sheriff’s deputies in 2014 and admitted to the crime in several court appearances.

He is also accused of shooting a driver in the head to steal his vehicle and wounding another deputy.

Judge Steve White told the jury to leave the courtroom as it became clear that Bracamontes planned to continue his expletive-laced tirade.

“I don’t f***ing regret that s***. Only thing that I f***ing regret is that I f***ing just killed two. I wish I killed more of those motherf***ers. … I will break out soon, and I will kill more–whoever f***ing get in front of me, just like that. There’s no need for a f***ing trial,” Bracamontes said.

Judge White warned Bracamontes that he would remove him from the courtroom if he continued his tirade. Then, he invited the jury back inside the court.

Bracamontes is facing the death penalty and life in prison for his role in the alleged killings, although his defense is trying to convince jurors that he should receive a lighter sentence.

In February 2017, Breitbart News reported that President Trump invited Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, the widows of the two slain officers, to his joint address before Congress.