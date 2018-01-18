California AG: ‘We Will Prosecute’ Employers Who Cooperate with Federal Immigration Officials

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) says his office “will prosecute” employers who cooperate with federal immigration officials to deport criminal illegal aliens from the United States.

In a press conference on Thursday, the pro-open borders attorney general warned California employers of new state laws that barred businesses from providing information on illegal aliens to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency that would aid in deportations.

.@AGBecerra to employers helping federal immigration authorities re: rumors of immigration raids across Northern California “We will prosecute those who violate (California) law.” — Angela Hart (@ahartreports) January 18, 2018

Becerra said, according to NTK Network:

There are new laws in place in California now in 2018 with the advent of 2018. I mentioned two of them specifically, AB 450 and SB 54. AB 450 in particular deals with the workplace in particular and how we go about treating the information about the workplace and employees at the workplace by employers.What we’re trying to make sure is that employers are aware that in 2018, there is a new law in place. We will prosecute those who violate [California] law.

Under AB 450, employers are banned from having to reverify an employees’ immigration status that is not required by federal immigration law. Likewise, the law bans employers from “providing voluntary consent to an immigration enforcement agent to enter nonpublic areas of a place of labor unless the agent provides a judicial warrant, except as specified.”

Under SB 54, as Breitbart News reported, California is a “sanctuary state,” which bans public officials and employers from turning over criminal illegal aliens to federal immigration officials.

The announcement by Becerra comes as ICE has reportedly planned a large-scale arrest, detainment, and deportation effort in northern California’s San Francisco Bay Area in the next month.