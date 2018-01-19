Apple CEO Tim Cook: I Don’t Want My Nephew on Social Media

Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed he didn’t want his nephew to use social media this week, criticizing “overuse” of technology.

“I don’t believe in overuse [of technology]. I’m not a person that says we’ve achieved success if you’re using it all the time… I don’t subscribe to that at all,” declared Cook during a talk at Harlow college in Essex, Britain. “There are are still concepts that you want to talk about and understand. In a course on literature, do I think you should use technology a lot? Probably not.”

“I don’t have a kid, but I have a nephew that I put some boundaries on,” the Apple CEO continued. “There are some things that I won’t allow; I don’t want them on a social network.”

During an undercover video released by Project Veritas this month, a former Twitter employee claimed on camera that though Twitter is a creepy company, it’s not as creepy as Facebook or Google.

“We know some stuff. We aren’t as creepy as Facebook or Google, but we know some stuff,” the former employee proclaimed, after detailing how much personal data Twitter takes from its users and then sells to advertisers.

This week, it was reported that Apple had been placed at number one on Forbes’ Most Admired Companies list for the eleventh consecutive year.

On Wednesday, Apple announced that the company will be investing $350 billion into the US economy over the next five years, while in a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed President Trump’s tax plan would result in “greater job creation and a faster growing economy.”

Following President Trump’s tax plan, Apple also pledged to give its employees $2,500 bonuses in the form of stock units.