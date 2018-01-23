Illegal Aliens Block Disneyland to Protest for Immigration Deal

A small group of 15 to 20 amnesty activists blocked the entrance to the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, on Monday, calling for legislation that would give legal status to millions of illegal aliens.

Protesters held signs reading “#Permanent Protection LIVE WITHOUT FEAR,” “CLEAN DREAM ACT NOW,” and “NO Dream NO Deal.” Los Angeles Times reporter Cindy Carcamo tweeted images and descriptions of the protests.

Immigrant rights activists right now are blocking #Disneyland entrance on S. Harbor in OC, blocking buses from entering the park. Civil disobedience underway. Protestors want to pressure Congress to pass a clean Dream Act. They chant “No dream. No deal.” pic.twitter.com/lsDZSksuhJ — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

Law enforcement removed immigrant rights protestors from blocking street into #Disneyland entrance. DACA recipients and allies are now on sidewalk underneath Disneyland sign. Protestors want to pressure Congress to pass a clean Dream Act. They chant “No dream. No deal.” pic.twitter.com/2GHV7UJlJL — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

The protests came as Democrats in Washington, DC, were abandoning a government shutdown that came about as a result of their insistence that a solution for the roughly 800,000 beneficiaries of the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program be included in any stopgap spending bill.

Monday’s Disneyland protesters however, were calling for “clean” passage of the DREAM Act, a measure that would provide broader amnesty to an estimated 3.6 million illegal aliens who arrived in the country as minors but may not have registered for work permits under DACA.

The protest was organized by the #OurDream coalition, according to the Times, an amalgamation of illegal immigrant rights organizations

A Disneyland spokesperson told the Times that the protest group reached around 20 people and that the park was operating as normal. The protesters were moved from their original location, where they reportedly blocked buses from entering the park, to another location within 40 minutes.

Carcamo captured video of the protest group walking toward their planned protest location:

15 immigrant rights activists walking toward @Disneyland in OC. They plan to “disrupt” and block entrance on S. Harbor as part of civil disobedience. Protestors want to pressure Congress to not allow spending bill unless it includes a clean Dream Act, even gov shutdown. pic.twitter.com/NTTTVqGMqX — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

It was not clear from the report how many of the protesters were DACA recipients themselves, how many would qualify from the larger “Dreamers” classification, or how many were American citizens advocating to give amnesty to illegal aliens.

Protests continued Tuesday, with amnesty activists marching on the home of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and criticizing him for capitulating to Republicans in the government shutdown debate.

