Man Who Played Barney the Dinosaur Now a Tantric Sex Healer

The man who played the children’s television character Barney the Dinosaur in the series Barney and Friends is now working as tantric sex healer, he has revealed.

David Joyner, 54, retired as Barney in 2001 after ten years working on the PBS show and has now moved on to a career advising people on their sex lives.

“The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love,” Joyner said in a recent interview with Vice.

“Before I got into the [Barney] costume,” he continued. “I would pray and ask God to allow his loving divine spirit to flow through me through the costume and let that draw the kids. That energy would always draw them in.”

Joyner also revealed that he sometimes has unprotected sex with his female clients, as contraceptive measures “block the energy” needed for a successful relationship.

He typically charges clients $350 for a three- to four-hour session, where clients can expect to receive a “ritual bath, chakra balancing, and a massage,” as well as “cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms.”

On his website, named Tantra Harmony, Joyner also promises to “allow your spirit, mind & body to achieve oneness with who you are as beautiful sacred goddess.”

He elaborates:

In my sessions, I will help you with this true understanding with lots of love and deep meditation. I will help you become empowered with your spiritual energy within. I will help re-connect your spiritual energy through tantric touch.

The series, Barney and Friends, became popular with children in the 1990’s and ran for a total of 13 seasons. In 2015, it was announced that producers were planning a 2017 relaunch, although sadly it never came to be.

Barney’s signature song, “I Love You,” includes the lyrics, “I love you/You love me/We’re a happy family/With a great big hug/And a kiss from me to you/Won’t you say you love me, too.”

