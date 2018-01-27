Gabby Giffords, Mark Kelly Endorse Gavin Newsom as Gun Control’s ‘Greatest Leader’

On Friday Gabby Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, endorsed Gavin Newsom as the “greatest leader” on gun control today.

Newsom pushed Prop 63 through in 2016 to ban “high capacity” ammunition. On June 29, 2017, the ban was ruled unconstitutional and its implementation stopped by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez.

On October 21, 2017, Breitbart News reported that Newsom asked Benitez to lift his order so the ban could take effect, but Benitez took no action. To date, Newsom’s ban remains blocked.

Nevertheless, Gabby Giffords and Mark Kelly view Newsom as gun control’s “greatest leader.” The Los Angeles Times reports that Giffords said, “Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what’s right, the courage of new ideas.” She did not explain how pushing to ban “high capacity” magazines, like Bill Clinton did in 1994, is a new idea.

Giffords began campaigning for gun control, particularly for an expansion of background checks, following the January 8, 2011, attack in which she was shot and wounded. Her assailant, Jared Loughner, passed a background check to acquire the handgun he used in the attack. Nevertheless, Giffords’ has spent years pushing background checks as a way to keep American’s safe.

Simply put, Giffords and Newsom both support the same tired gun control schemes that Democrats have been pushing for decades.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.