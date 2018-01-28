VIDEO: City Councilman and Teacher Tells Students Members of Military Are ‘Dumbsh*ts,’ ‘Lowest of the Low’

A city councilman and high school teacher from Pico Rivera, California, was caught on camera making disparaging remarks against members of the U.S. military, several videos show.

Gregory Salcido, who sits on the Pico Rivera City Council, told students in his history class using vulgar language that members of the military are dumb, untalented beings who joined because they were poor students, according to several videos captured by a student in Salcido’s class.

“They’re the frickin’ lowest of our low,” Salcido can be heard saying in one of the videos.

“We’ve got a bunch of dumbshits over there. Think about the people who you know who are over there — your freaking stupid uncle Louis or whatever, they’re dumbshits,” Salcido continued. “They’re not, like, high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people, they’re the freaking lowest of our low.”

The student, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from his classmates, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that he comes from a military family and felt Salcido’s rant was “disrespectful.”

“It was so disrespectful to my dad and my uncles and all veterans and those still in the military,” the student told the paper.

A family friend of the student later posted the three videos of Salcido on Facebook.

After the family friend posted the videos, they went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of views. One of the videos amassed more than 4.3 million views as of Sunday afternoon.

El Rancho Unified School District officials became aware of the incident Saturday after the videos gained traction and acknowledged that it was Salcido’s voice in the videos.

“We acknowledge it is his voice based on the research of the incident so far and knowing it came from one of our classrooms,” district Superintendent Karling Aguilera-Fort said.

Aguilera-Fort added that the district has tried to reach out to Salcido, but could not reach him because he is on vacation.

The history teacher has been called out before for his controversial behavior in the classroom. Salcido was accused of smacking a student who he claimed was disruptive in 2012. District officials placed Salcido on leave following the incident, but the teacher did not lose his job.