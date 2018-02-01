12-Year-Old Female Suspect in Custody in Los Angeles School Shooting; 2 Students Injured

Two students in Los Angeles’s Sal Castro Middle School were shot and injured shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and police have a 12-year-old female suspect in custody.

CNN reports that both of the wounded students, a boy and a girl, were 15 years old. The boy, who is in critical condition, was shot in the head, and the girl was shot in the wrist.

CBS News reports the shooter was allegedly a 12-year-old girl:

#LIVE: Based on preliminary information, the female suspect is 12-years-old, L.A. School Police Chief says. https://t.co/4C8zDU0csb pic.twitter.com/bMpsZFccpk — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 1, 2018

BBC reports that the Los Angeles Police Department does not believe there is any continuing threat. Authorities also report that an “11-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman reportedly sustained minor injuries, with abrasions to the head and face but were not shot.”

California has universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, firearm confiscation laws, Gun Violence Restraining Orders, a ten-day waiting period for firearm purchases, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a law requiring would-be gun owners to acquire a firearm safety certificate from the state before being allowed to purchase a gun, and numerous ammunition controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.