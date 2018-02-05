Trump on Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Crumbs’ Comment: ‘She’s a Rich Woman Who Lives in a Big, Beautiful House in California’

President Donald Trump responded Monday to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s claim that his new tax reform law would only offer “crumbs” to workers. “She’s a rich woman who lives in a big, beautiful house in California, who wants to give all of your money away,” he said.

Trump responded to Pelosi during a speech at the Sheffer Corp. in Blue Ash, Ohio, which gave its workers $1,000 each in a bonus made possible by the tax cut.

After detailing the benefits of the tax cut, and after inviting employees of the company to speak about how it would help them, Trump said:

So Nancy Pelosi, again, said that’s “crumbs.” Well, she’s a rich woman who lives in a big, beautiful house in California, who wants to give all of your money away. And she talked about “crumbs.” And I really think her statement about “crumbs” — ’cause you’re getting thousands and thousand of dollars, and you’re getting it every year — so I think her statement, “crumbs,” will be equivalent — and I said this the other day for the first time — when I first heard the word, “deplorable,” I thought it was a bad thing, but I had no idea it was not going to be good for our opponent [Hillary Clinton]. It was not good. Because about two days after she said it, I go to a rally, and everyone’s wearing shirts, “I am a deplorable,” “We’re all deplorables,” I said, “What’s going on with the word ‘deplorable’,” Rob, you know, we had that, right? (Applause) It just went pretty wild. It was not a good day for her. And I think this is not a good day for Nancy Pelosi. She’s our secret weapon. (Laughter) No, she’s our secret — I just hope they don’t change her! There are a lot of people who want to run her out. She’s — she’s really out there. And I’m supposed to make a deal with her?

Pelosi would be Speaker of the House if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives by winning 24 seats in November.

