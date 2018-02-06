Maxine Waters Ready for Breitbart Pushback While Leading Trump Impeachment Drive

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she is ready for pushback from Breitbart News while she ramps up her efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

Waters told Elle magazine days after her State of the Union response that she follows Breitbart News’s critical reporting on her antics.

According to Elle’s puff piece, Waters “touched on the attacks that the Republican party and, in particular, Breitbart have launched against her—she noted that she’s frequently referred to as Mad Max.”

“When you make a decision, and you know that decision is controversial, you know that you’re going be up against people who are going to fire back at you,” she reportedly said. “I’m prepared to suffer the consequences of my actions, and I don’t fall backwards into this stuff. And so, the consequences will be there, but I’m prepared to deal with that.”

Breitbart News was on Waters’s mind last year at a House Financial Services Committee hearing when she actually accused Breitbart News of wanting to kill her.

“They’re on the Internet; they’re Breitbart,” she said then. “If you look at the YouTube, you see how much they want to kill me and others. What can we do?”

Waters also used her response to Trump’s State of the Union address last week to call for Trump’s immediate impeachment while saying Trump is “a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist.”

”Increasingly, millions of Americans have recognized that Donald Trump is detrimental to our nation.”We deserve better. That’s why I have called for his impeachment,” she said on BET. “Some believe it’s too early. I disagree. The time is now. We must organize, challenge, and resist.”

Waters told Elle that she is at odds with her party’s leadership right now, though, on the impeachment issue.

“Now, the leadership has a different take, and what they’re thinking is we can’t get diverted from tax reform that we’ve been working on… The leadership does not want to be diverted into talking about impeachment,” Waters said. “I respect that they don’t necessarily think about it the way that I think about it, but I don’t let that interfere with what I do.”