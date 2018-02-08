Democrat Woman Leading #MeToo Investigated for Sexual Misconduct

Democrat California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), the woman who has led the #MeToo charge against sexual harassment in the Golden State, is herself the subject of an investigation into her alleged sexual harassment and groping of a former male legislative aide.

Daniel Fierro of Cerritos told Politico that when he was a 25-year-old staffer to Assemblyman Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) in 2014, an inebriated Garcia cornered him while he was alone after the annual Assembly softball game in Sacramento. She reportedly began stroking his back, then squeezed his buttocks and attempted to touch his crotch before he removed himself from the situation.

Politico notes that a prominent Sacramento lobbyist — who spoke on condition of anonymity — also complained about being sexually harassed by Garcia in May 2017. Garcia allegedly tried to grab his crotch at a political fundraiser hosted by Governor Jerry Brown for state Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) at the de Veres bar in Sacramento. Garcia was allegedly inebriated.

Politico reports:

She spotted him and said,”Where are you going?” the lobbyist said. “She came back and was whispering real close, and I could smell the booze and see she was pretty far gone,” he said. “She looked at me for a second and said, ‘I’ve set a goal for myself to fuck you.” At that point, Garcia “stepped in front of me and reaches out and is grabbing for my crotch,” he said. That was “the line in the sand,” according to the lobbyist, and he stopped her. “I was four inches from her, eyeball to eyeball — and I said, ‘That ain’t gonna happen.'”

Ironically, Garcia told the New York Times that she was a victim of sexual harassment by men in the Capitol saying, “Multiple people have grabbed my butt and grabbed my breasts . . . We’re talking about senior lobbyists and lawmakers.”

In a statement to Politico on Thursday, Garcia said she had “zero recollection” of the alleged events:

Every complaint about sexual harassment should be taken seriously, and I will participate fully in any investigation that takes place. The details of these claims have never been brought to my attention until today. I can confirm that I did attend the 2014 legislative softball game with a number of members and my staff. I can also say I have zero recollection of engaging in inappropriate behavior and such behavior is inconsistent with my values.

