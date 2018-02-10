Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Killing Sacramento Deputies, Vows to Kill More

Illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes was found guilty Friday of killing two Sacramento sheriff’s deputies and responded to the conviction by vowing to kill more law enforcement officers.

Bracamontes smiled when his conviction was announced.

The Daily Mail reports that Bracamontes shot Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. to death in 2014. He shot Oliver on October 24, 2014, then shot Davis after an hours long, 30-mile pursuit.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones responded to the verdict by saying, ‘The fact that he’s an illegal alien or an undocumented immigrant, been removed four times, that doesn’t make him evil. He is evil because he’s a despicable human being that just happens to be here illegally,

Bracamontes admitted his guilt in court and “asked to be put to death.” His attorneys argued that he was mentally ill and high on drugs when the shootings occurred. They also contended that Pres. Trump’s campaign for a wall and tighter border security meant Bracamontes “could not get a fair trial.”

