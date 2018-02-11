Arnold Schwarzenegger: EPA’s Scott Pruitt Must Be Terminated

“Fifty years later you have Trump appointing Pruitt to the EPA,” he said. “What happened? So sad.”

In his tenure at EPA, Pruitt has focused the agency on tackling immediate environmental concerns, and has pulled the agency back from more sweeping, utopian regulatory projects.

Upon taking office in February, he declared that the federal government’s role was not to stand in the way of economic growth.

“Staff should avoid abuses, avoid using guidance instead of regulation, and stop regulating through litigation. Moreover, make sure the EPA follows the letter of the law,” he said.

He has since come under fire for saying that panels of scientists should debate climate change, among other stances.

