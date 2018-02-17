Kamala Harris Backs Gavin Newsom for Governor

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced Friday that she would endorse Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for governor.

Both Democrats share the same political advisors and reportedly also got their start in politics thanks to Bay Area political veteran and former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, according to the Los Angeles Times, which broke news of Harris’ endorsement.

Harris served as San Francisco’s district attorney while Newsom was the city’s mayor. While she was California’s attorney general, Harris also administered the oath of office to Newsom in 2015 to initiate his second term as lieutenant governor.

I’ve known @KamalaHarris for over two decades. From our work in San Francisco together, to her work in Washington, DC, she has always been an outspoken advocate and fearless fighter for California’s progressive values. Honored to have her support in my race for Governor! pic.twitter.com/mUBdX9MGfs — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2018

Newsom, who is leading the Democrat-heavy gubernatorial race, endorsed Harris in her successful bid for retired Sen. Barbara Boxer’s seat in January 2016. “If you can survive San Francisco politics, Washington, D.C., is a cakewalk,” Newsom reportedly said at Harris’s Sacramento campaign office at the time.

Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party, is seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

Both Newsom and Harris will speak at the California Democratic Party convention next week.

Newsom and his top opponent, fellow Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa, are virtually tied.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.