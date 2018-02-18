San Francisco Welcomes Giant Inflatable Trump Chicken for President’s Day

Anti-Trump protesters in San Francisco launched a giant rubber inflatable chicken with hair resembling that of President Donald Trump and wearing a mock prison uniform near Alcatraz Island on Saturday afternoon.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

A massive chicken that bears a striking resemblance to the 45th president of the United States set sail about the island Saturday afternoon. A large boat, generally used to transport fish not fowl, was chartered for the occasion – a protest of President Donald Trump on a weekend designated for celebrating presidents. … Trump Chicken’s shirt in this case is striped in black and white and embroidered with the “prisoner number” 00045. That, coupled with its sailing destination (around and around and around Alcatraz), should make the organizers’ intended message clear to landlubbers perplexed by the sight of a chicken in the sea.

The great Trump Chicken sail has been months in the making. Morton debuted the bird at last year’s Tax Day Protest, a national demonstration intended to pressure Trump to release his tax returns. The chicken was the undisputed Instagram star of the day, and the concept – inflated fowl as resistance fodder – spread to activists across the country. Now, there are Trump Chickens clucking in Chicago, New York and Washington D.C.

The Alcatraz prank had originally been planned as a counter-demonstration against the Patriot Prayer protest last August, according to the Chronicle, but the protest was moved.

Onlookers and journalists were impressed:

Giant inflatable Trump chicken cruising the Bay https://t.co/64mHpVWhGT pic.twitter.com/lSfAFiSaPh — SFGate (@SFGate) February 18, 2018

Donald visits @PIER39 during his day on the Bay. We heard cheers and whistles from all the way out on the water!#resist #trumpchicken #civildisobedience #ourpointismade pic.twitter.com/879XYHLEKf — Steve Maller (@stevemaller) February 18, 2018

I had an amazing day today on the bay with some remarkable people doing something fun and important. #resist #trumpchicken #civildisobedience #ourpointismade pic.twitter.com/xD4vIc4bi1 — Steve Maller (@stevemaller) February 18, 2018

The organizers, who had raised $10,000 in crowdfunding, promised donors that they would have another chance to see their creation. They had planned to take the chicken on the bay on President’s Day itself, but launched two days early because of predicted high winds.

