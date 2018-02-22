Kamala Harris to NRA: ‘I Am Not Going to Be Silenced’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Thursday that the National Rifle Association (NRA) is not going to silence her after NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre name-checked her during his Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) address, saying Harris is a member of the “new wave of European-style socialists” that has “infested” the Democrats.

“I am not going to be silenced by attacks from the NRA or anyone else — and neither will my Senate colleagues or the students from Stoneman Douglas. It’s time to stand up to the gun lobby and keep our communities safe. #NeverAgain,” Harris tweeted.

Unlike the activist left that often try to silence viewpoints that disagree with theirs, LaPierre did not call for Harris to be silenced. But that did not stop Harris from tweeting that she was “not going to be silenced” after LaPierre called out her left-wing activism that is pushing the Democrats further to the left, especially in the Resistance era.

LaPierre said even though President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, “the wave new European-style socialists have taken over the Democrats,” and the party is “infested with saboteurs” who do not believe in the Constitution and “America as we know it.”

“I’m not just talking about Bernie Sanders. I mean, he’s near the end of his career,” he said. “But how about Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bill de Blasio, Andrew Cuomo, Cory Booker, Christopher Murphy, and Keith Ellison?”

LaPierre said “they are not Democrats in the mold of John F. Kennedy or Tip O’Neil” and hide behind labels like “Democrat” or “progressive” to make their “socialist agenda more palatable.”

“And that is terrifying,” LaPierre added after saying that though Barack Obama is no longer president, “their utopian dream, it marches on.”

Earlier in the week, Harris called on Congress to listen to left-wing activist Emma Gonzalez on gun control.