Michael Savage: ‘Important’ and ‘Powerful’ People Asking Me to Run for U.S. Senate

Michael Savage announced his consideration of a U.S. Senate run in California to challenge incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) during his Friday radio show.

“I’ve been asked by a number of very powerful and important people to run as an independent for the U.S. Senate in the state of California,” said Savage. He added:

Some very important people have come to me and said, ‘Savage, will you like to run as an independent for the U.S. Senate in the state of California against the esteemed Dianne Feinstein?’ … Some very important people have come to me… and they said, ‘Savage, the state you live in in California is a one-party state, it’s corrupt, it’s run by criminals. Nobody is standing up to the criminals running this state. They’re all on the same side, the corrupt side. Why don’t you run as an independent? We’ll back you.’ I’m asking you. Should I run or not run?

Savage said his political platform would mirror his own political ethos: Borders, Language, Culture.

“If I ran as a U.S. Senate candidate in the state of California, it’d be very simple: borders, language, culture,” said Savage. “Same as I’ve been talking about right here on the show. Nationally, statewide, same thing.”

Border security and illegal immigration would be a joint focus of any senatorial campaign of his, said Savage: “I’m not the kind of guy who’s going to go out and hug illegal aliens and wash their feet like Nancy Pelosi. … I’m going say, ‘Build a wall that’s so thick a hurricane couldn’t blow it down.’ I’m not talking about a wall, I’m talking about a citadel. California needs to be sealed off.”

“We’re going to secure the border with Mexico,” said Savage. “Not only will we support Donald Trump’s border wall, we will add to the border wall in the state of California. We’ll make it like a citadel, a fortress on the border. We’ll make it eight feet thick.”

Voting ballots should only be available in English, said Savage:

Language. You want to vote in my state? Who said you have the right to vote in my state if you can’t read or write English? Tell me where that is written. … If you want to vote in the state of California, you have to vote in English, because we’re eliminating ballots in any other language. That would be a thing I’d run on. … How can you vote on anything if you can’t read or write the language of the land? What sane nation on Earth permits a ballot to be printed in six different languages? … English [should be] the only language permitted if you’re going to vote in the state.

The Golden State is “extremely conservative,” said Savage:



If you think everyone in California is a liberal, you know nothing about California. If you think everybody thinks the way they do in San Francisco or in L.A. — and I mean only regions of L.A. — you’re mistaken. Most of California is extremely conservative. They’re gun owners, they’re workers, they’re farmers, they’re business people, they’re housewives. They love America, and they hate Feinstein and they hate Pelosi. … If you think the whole state of California is like what Nancy Pelosi represents, you’re mistaken. I’ve lived in this state since 1974, and of course there are large volumes of drug-addicted hippies in high places. Of course there are large volumes of drug-addicted hippies running the newspapers an the television programs. I know what they would try to say about me, but I can guarantee you they’d have a lot of trouble proving what they say about me because it’s all false.

Savage drew on an aphorism of Rabbi Hillel’s in explaining his motivations to run for office: “Why do I need it? Well, there’s a thing called public service. if not me, who? In other words, who’s going to run that has a chance to even articulate the positions that most Californians, in fact most Americans, believe to be valid?”

“I love the state of California,” said Savage. “I’ve done well here. I worked very hard here.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.